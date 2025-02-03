Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Hina Khan reveals name of most wonderful person born in February

Hina Khan reveals name of most 'wonderful person born in February'

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Hina Khan recently shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Name a wonderful person you know who was born in February month." 

Hina Khan reveals name of most 'wonderful person born in February'

Hina Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Hina Khan reveals name of most 'wonderful person born in February'
x
00:00

Hina Khan has always been extremely vocal about her relationship with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Recently, the actress used social media to shower praises on the 'wonderful person'. She recently shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Name a wonderful person you know who was born in February month." 


Replying to his, Hina Khan mentioned below, "The best Human @rockyj1 Your Birthday month has officially begun Saint Valentine."


Rocky Jaiswal will turn 38 on the 14th of February 2025.


Prior to this, Hina Khan penned a special post, calling Rocky Jaiswal, 'the best human in her life.' The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress took to her official Instagram and shared a couple of unseen pictures of the couple's journey together over the years.

The diva further penned a long appreciation note for her beau Rocky Jaiswal on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, "For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says I GOT YOU."

Hina Khan further added, "To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. we have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic.”

For those who do not know, Hina Khan has been battling stage-3 breast cancer. She has been sharing her treatment journey on social media, inspiring many others fighting a similar battle. During this tough phase of her life, her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal has been her rock, supporting her every step of the way.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hina khan indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK