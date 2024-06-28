After Hina Khan posted the news that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, friends from the industry showed their concern and sent her strength

In Pic: Hina Khan

Listen to this article Ankita Lokhande, Sunil Grover, Ektaa Kapoor and others shower Hina Khan with love after she gets diagnosed with breast cancer x 00:00

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress shared this news with her followers this morning. This news has come as a shock to her friends and fans, who are now showering the actress with love and prayers. After Hina posted the news about her health, fans from the industry showed their concern and sent her strength.

Shehnaaz Gill, while reacting to Hina Khan’s post, wrote, “You are very strong, Hina! Take care… You will come out of this like a fighter. Sending you strength and love!” Close friend Amruta Khanvilkar shared, “Hina, this is truly shocking. I can totally understand what you and your family must be going through. Wishing you nothing but strength and sending you warmth and blessings.”

While Ektaa Kapoor shared, “Lots of love hina”. Ankita Lokhande reacted to Hina Khan's post on Instagram and wrote, "Hina you are stronger than this. That's it girl! This shall too pass!! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away (red heart emoji) God bless you”. Sunil Grover shared wishes and wrote, "You will be fine. Wishes and love”

“You have always been very strong, and I’m sending you prayers and lots of healing,” commented Rashami Desai. Actress Mona Lisa also made a positive comment, writing, “Prayers and only prayers for you, @realhinakhan. You will overcome this soonest… lots of love. God bless you.”

“I want you to know that from today, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending you all my love, support, positivity, and more power to keep fighting. You are stronger than you know! Wishing you lots of strength; stay strong!” commented Niti Taylor.

Parth Samthaan called Hina the strongest woman and wrote, “You are the strongest woman I know. I know you will overcome this with the strength and belief you have. Bless you.” Karishma Tanna also reacted to Hina’s post and said, “You are a strong girl, and you will come out stronger. I know it. Sending you all the love, luck, and prayers. God bless you.”

Hina Khan's post about her diagnosis with stage three breast cancer

In her post, Hina wrote, "Hello everyone. To address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer."

"Despite the challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming the disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," she added.

Hina Khan recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'. A day ago, Hina shared the happy news of her film crossing the 40 cr mark at the worldwide box office.