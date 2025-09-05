Breaking News
Hiten Tejwani pulls a cute prank on wife Gauri Pradhan

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Recently, Hiten played a harmless and cute prank on his wife, Gauri Pradhan. In a video shared by Hiten, he was seen capturing Gauri, who was fast asleep in the car while travelling, and had no idea of Hiten's prank

Hiten Tejwani pulls a cute prank on wife Gauri Pradhan

Picture Courtesy/Hiten Tejwani's Instagram account

Renowned actors Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are one of the most loved couples of the television world. Hiten, as much as he comes across to be calm, is a prankster in real life. 

Recently, Hiten played a harmless and cute prank on his wife, Gauri Pradhan. In a video shared by Hiten, he was seen capturing Gauri, who was fast asleep in the car while travelling, and had no idea of Hiten’s prank.

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hiten Tejwani (@hitentejwani)


Fans took to his social media post, expressing their love for the adorable husband and wife. Hiten and Gauri's love story has always been touted as one of the most romantic and fine love tales of the television industry. For the uninitiated, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan met for the first time in Hyderabad during the shoot of a product commercial. Later, the couple met each other on the sets of their superhit show titled ‘Kutumb’, where both appeared as a lead pair. Their on-screen chemistry became fans’ favourite.

It was during the making of the show that Hiten and Gauri fell head over heels in love with each other. The couple was seen as Karan and Nandini in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Hiten and Gauri tied the knot with each other in a traditional ceremony that took place in Gauri's hometown, Pune, on April 29, 2004, after dating for about a year. Earlier, in 2002, Hiten and Gauri registered the court marriage and kept their affair private. In 2009, the couple embraced parenthood and became parents to twins, a son, Nevaan, and a daughter, Katya.

They were also seen in the romantic drama ‘Pashmina – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’. The couple has made a comeback as an on-screen couple in the reprised version of the superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

