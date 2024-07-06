Hina posted several selfies on Instagram, wearing a pink top. She added Kishore Kumar's song "Ruk Jaana Nahin" and wrote an empowering caption

Hina Khan remains strong in her battle against breast cancer. After attending an award show, she shared a glimpse of her first chemotherapy session, showing her courage. Embracing her journey, Hina also decided to cut her hair and keeps inspiring her followers with heartfelt updates on social media.

On Saturday, Hina posted several selfies on Instagram, wearing a pink top. She added Kishore Kumar's song "Ruk Jaana Nahin" and wrote an empowering caption, “What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine , I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve. The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too. #SacrredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl.”

Actor Hina Khan who is documenting her breast cancer journey shared a new video of chopping off her hair amid ongoing chemotherapy sessions. Hina revealed that she had decided to let go of her crowning glory before it started falling off. She also stated that she’d be using her hair to make a wig to wear during this phase.

Hina wrote, “You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions. To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win.”

She continued, “I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole.”