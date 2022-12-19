Ieshaan Sehgaal bags a big project with popular choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal, who had appeared in 'Bigg Boss 15 'and many other shows has some good line up of things ahead
Ganesh Acharya, who has choreographed many hit songs in the Bollywood, is also known for his filmmaking and directing and has been seen portraying roles in several movies. Now he is going to be seen with Ieshaan Sehgaal shortly. As per the reports, both Ieshaan and Ganesh will be seen acting and dancing in this upcoming project.
Sehgaal took to his Instagram and shared some BTS pictures and videos about this project and captioned, "Sapne sach hote hai bas time lagta hai. Since I was a kid I have seen Masterji @ganeshacharyaa choreographing the biggest stars in our industry and I had the opportunity to be directed and choreographed by him and not only this we shared the screen together too. Thank you master ji for this opportunity. Thank you @aseematographer sir for the wonderful work you do. Something coming up soon. Watch out for this space. @itsofficialviruss @abbansalmusic"
Currently, Ieshaan has not shared much about this project but it will surely be something huge.