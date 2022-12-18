Kiara Advani joins Ganesh Acharya for dance-off, hints collab in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kiara is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani. Pic- Instagram

Actor Kiara Advani shared an electrifying moment from the sets of her upcoming film. The 'Kabir Singh' actor was seen shaking a leg to the song 'Bijli' from her film 'Govinda Naam Mera' along with Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

"With The Legend! I was so excited to be choreographed by Masterji for #Bijli," she wrote.The 30-year-old actor teased another collaboration with the National Award-winning choreographer in her upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

"Just us adding some Bijli on the sets of SatyaPremKiKatha as we shoot for the next song together," she added to her story's caption. Ganesh Acharya also made a special appearance in the film Govinda Naam Mera towards the end of the song Bijli in the film. Also making a special appearance in the scene was Ranbir Kapoor who played himself in the movie.

Kiara was last seen on the big screen in the Bollywood film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar it was a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office. Kiara gathered a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film.

She was also seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film was released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, 2022. In 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', a romantic musical drama film, Kiara would be seen opposite 'Freddy' actor Kartik Aaryan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

