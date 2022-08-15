Independence Day Special! Karanvir Bohra: Stop blaming one another and start taking responsibility

Karanvir Bohra shares his thoughts on Independence day with mid-day.com

Karanvir Bohra/Instagram

Actor Karanvir Bohra caught up with mid-day.com to share his thoughts as India turns 75. Read on to know more!

How has the meaning of Independence day changed for you over the years?

The one thing that hasn't changed is the love for the country, not just on Independence day. It remains the same throughout the year! This year being the 75th, everybody is in such an amazing patriotic spirit. I'm overwhelmed by the 'Azaadi ka amrit mahotsav' that our hon. Prime minister has initiated. Everybody be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christians are proud to be Indian. This is exactly what cultural harmony means to everybody.

Your wish for the country as we turn 75?

Keep the love strong, keep it going, spread brotherhood. Every other country caters to their religion, India is one of the few countries that has so many religions, from different walks of life, who proudly call themselves Indian.

A positive change you would like to see, related to the country and its citizens?

The only change that I would like to see, is that we tend to blame the people, the government and people in charge. I've been seeing this ever since I remember! We need to stop blaming one an other and taking responsibility. Stand by it whatever the consequences may be! True freedom can only be attained by taking up responsibility. Jai Hind!

