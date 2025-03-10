Actor Taaruk Raina know for his work in Mismatched, recently attended Indian Idol 15 to promote his new series The Waking of a Nation. On the show, he also got a chance to display his music skills

Taaruk Raina

Listen to this article Indian Idol 15: Taaruk Raina sings song from The Waking of a Nation, calls it a special moment x 00:00

Taaruk Raina, the lead actor of Sony LIV's The Waking of a Nation, was recently on the sets of Indian Idol as part of the show’s promotional tour. Accompanied by National Award-winning and International Emmy-nominated director Ram Madhvani and music director Sameer Uddin, Taaruk took the audience by surprise by singing one of the show’s songs – Chala Chali ka Khela.

Taaruk Raina sings on Indian Idol stage

For Taaruk, stepping onto the Indian Idol stage was more than just a promotional appearance; it was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. He had long aspired to perform in front of his musical idols, Vishal Dadlani, and Shreya Ghoshal who appreciated him for his soulful voice. Having begun his television journey alongside rapper Badshah they both shared their fondest memories of their time together.

Taaruk said, “I can’t even begin to describe how special this moment is for me. Growing up, I was captivated by Vishal Dadlani’s music, and to now stand before him and perform is surreal. Badshah has always guided me at the right steps as we started our TV career also together, he was the judge and I was the host. And, of course, Shreya Ghoshal's voice has always been a benchmark of excellence for me. To sing in front of such legends is a dream I never imagined coming true this way.”

About The Waking Of A Nation

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kantilal Sahni played by Taaruk Raina , a lawyer, is thrust into a web of colonial deceit. As the Hunter commission distorts history to serve the ruling empire, Kantilal grapples with racism, erasure, and the fight for truth. Bound by an unshakable childhood friendship, Kantilal and his companions (Sahil Mehta as Ali Allahbaksh, Bhawsheel Singh as Hari Singh Aulakh and Nikita Dutta as Poonam, Hari’s wife), despite clashing ideologies, unravel a conspiracy that reshapes their fate. In a world where justice is a mirage, will they expose the hidden truths or be consumed by them?

The Waking of a Nation has been making waves with its unique storytelling and stellar ensemble cast. Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani under the Ram Madhvani Films banner, the series features Taaruk Raina alongside Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh, Alex Reece, and Paul McEwan, among others. Written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani, the show masterfully blends historical intrigue, deep friendships, and the power struggles that shaped a pivotal investigation.

Witness history like never before! The Waking of a Nation is now streaming exclusively on Sony LIV.