Taaruk Raina on how he isn't spoilt for choice and sometimes takes up roles he doesn't want to

Surreal is how actor Taaruk Raina describes the audience’s love for the third season of Mismatched. “People get so involved in the show,” marvels the actor, who plays gamer Anmol Malhotra in the Netflix YA series.

Along with leads Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, Raina has been a fan favourite since the show’s première in 2020. One can assume that the series’ popularity must have led to increased opportunities for him. Raina asks us to hold our horses. “The choices have increased. Now, I sometimes have the luxury to pick and choose. But there are only so many things that are offered to [me]. This is a tough business. It’s not like I am sitting with 10 scripts in front of me. For a young actor, it’s a big thing to get a role, and to have it retained in the show. A thousand things have to fall in place for one thing to happen. Sometimes we have to do [roles] that we don’t necessarily want to do. And sometimes, we are lucky to get great parts, like in Mismatched,” he says.

Raina is excited about his 2025 line-up. The actor will be seen in Ram Madhvani’s Waking of a Nation, and a dark comedy series, Rangeen. The latter aligns with his pursuit for funny roles. “I barely get the chance to do anything funny. I’d like to explore humour that’s interesting, not slapstick.”