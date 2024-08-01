Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Aaja nach le

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Acknowledging his request, the actor joined him on stage with Terence and Geeta, and they shook a leg to the Bad Newz chartbuster

Terence Lewis, Karisma Kapoor and Geeta Kapur

This weekend will witness the grand premiere of India’s Best Dancer season 4 as the Best Barah showcase their extraordinary moves. Judges Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur will announce the important milestone that will add an extra edge to the contestants’ journey. Rohan Chaudhary, Assam’s 24-year old contestant, and his choreographer Akash Thapa, seem to have impressed the three judges with his quirky hip hop rendition to Vicky Kaushal’s recent chartbuster, Tauba Tauba. Lauding their energetic performance, Karisma said, “I feel that your performance was very clean, enthusiastic and yet simple. It was a ‘chust’ performance. I loved the expressions and the vibe that both of you haves.” Overwhelmed by the response to his performance, Rohan said, “Karisma ma’am, I am a huge fan of yours, and it’s my dream to share the stage with you.” Acknowledging his request, the actor joined him on stage with Terence and Geeta, and they shook a leg to the Bad Newz chartbuster.





