International Yoga Day 2023: Pregnant Aashka Goradia sets fitness goals with prenatal yoga, wows fans

International Yoga Day 2023: A couple of weeks ago, model and actor Aashka Goradia announced her pregnancy with her husband Brent Goble. The actress made the announcement on the occasion of Mother's Day and is expected to welcome the baby in November. Goradia has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans, especially how she is keeping fit these days. It is known that Aashka is an advocate of Yoga and has been practicing the same for years.

Even through her pregnancy, Aashka is continuing with her workout sessions to stay healthy. She recently shared a video of her doing yoga in the guidance of her husband, who is a Yoga teacher. She appreciated her husband and also spoke about her 18-week pregnancy journey.

"Every day, as my body gracefully adapts to the incredible changes of pregnancy, I find solace and strength through the practice of prenatal yoga. What makes this journey even more profound is that my loving husband, a trained yoga teacher, serves as my guiding light. His presence brings an unmatched sense of comfort and expertise as we embark on this transformative path together," she wrote.

"Through the gentle stretches, soothing breathwork, and mindful movements of prenatal yoga, I connect intimately with my evolving body, cherishing and accepting each new shift as a testament to the miracle of life within me," she added.

"With my husband’s @ibrentgoble unwavering support, I embrace these daily changes with a profound sense of gratitude and self-love. Prenatal yoga has become a sacred sanctuary where I cultivate not only physical well-being but also a deep sense of connection to my baby and my own inner strength. I am truly blessed to have my husband by my side, guiding me through this extraordinary journey with boundless love and wisdom," Aashka wrote.

In the video, one can see Aashka Goradia doing back bend, forward bend, push-ups, and more.

Aashka has been promoting prenatal yoga and had earlier shared a video of her doing Suryanamaskar with the support of her husband. "Prenatal Yoga- It helps the mom to be and the baby - happy mom, happy baby. Conscious Movement in and throughout pregnancy is important unless you have any complication or advised rest by a medical professional," she wrote in the post.

"Pregnant ladies - unless you are a practitioner or a teacher yourself, please do prenatal yoga under guidance," she added.