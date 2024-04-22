IPL 2024: Hina Khan watches her first ever live cricket match, humbled by love received from fans at the stadium - watch video

Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared moments from the game. Fans also surrounded her, and the actress humbly obliged for selfies at the stadium.

Hina Khan Pic/Instagram

Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, popular television star Hina Khan was at the Punjab Kings (PBKS) versus Gujarat Titans (GT) match held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday.

You guys ❤️

Thank you for all the love and support in the stadium 🙏🏻 https://t.co/RyPX6p4VIc — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2024

The actress revealed it was her first time watching a live cricket match. She was present to promote her upcoming Punjabi film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'. Hina took to her Instagram stories and shared moments from the game. Fans also surrounded her, and the actress humbly obliged for selfies at the stadium.

Hina wrote, "I have been invited to watch a cricket match in a stadium a million times. But somehow I could never make it. This was my first live experience in a stadium and boss, vibe hai...Mazaaa aaya.”

“This pure love and compassion is everything blessed Mashallah,” she added sharing a picture with her fans.

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' directed by Amarpreet Chabra also stars Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal. It will be released on May 10.

Hina said, "I am super excited for the release. The film allowed me to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait for everybody to see it because it is a very different kind of film that I have worked on.”

“I had an absolute blast shooting for it. I am sure you guys will enjoy the film as much as you did watching the teaser. Every day was a laugh riot on set! It was amazing working with Gippy and the entire cast of the film,” she added.

"Shooting in Chandigarh for over a month was a whole new experience for me. The people were so warm. Everybody was having fun while making this film. I cannot wait for people to see the film," said Hina.

Hina Khan became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She was also a part of’Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 8 and ‘Bigg Boss 11’.

