Is Samantha Prabhu making her debut in Koffee with Karan?

Updated on: 08 June,2022 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On June 7, 'The Family Man 2' star posted her new pictures on her Instagram which garnered a lot of attention from the fans. It has been speculated that this new look of Samantha is from the sets of Karan's most controversial show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Karan Johar. Pics/Yogen Shah


Seems like actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

On Tuesday, 'The Family Man 2' star posted her new pictures on her Instagram which garnered a lot of attention from the fans. It has been speculated that this new look of Samantha is from the sets of Karan's most controversial show.




 
 
 
 
 
