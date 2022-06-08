Is Samantha Prabhu making her debut in Koffee with Karan?

On June 7, 'The Family Man 2' star posted her new pictures on her Instagram which garnered a lot of attention from the fans. It has been speculated that this new look of Samantha is from the sets of Karan's most controversial show

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Karan Johar. Pics/Yogen Shah

Seems like actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

On Tuesday, 'The Family Man 2' star posted her new pictures on her Instagram which garnered a lot of attention from the fans. It has been speculated that this new look of Samantha is from the sets of Karan's most controversial show.

