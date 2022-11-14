×
It’s a responsibility to host ‘Splitsvilla’, I am nervous and excited, says Arjun Bijlani

Updated on: 14 November,2022 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Popular actor-host Arjun Bijlani is stepping into a new zone with MTV Splitsvilla14 where he will be seen as a host and mentor along with gorgeous Sunny Leone

It’s a responsibility to host ‘Splitsvilla’, I am nervous and excited, says Arjun Bijlani

Popular actor-host Arjun Bijlani is stepping into a new zone with MTV Splitsvilla14 where he will be seen as a host and mentor along with gorgeous Sunny Leone. We have seen Arjun hosting shows, award nights in the past with his natural ability and he has always stolen audience’s heart. It will be exciting to see Arjun on a new platform. Speaking about the whole experience of hosting the show in Goa for over a month Arjun says,”It is very close to my heart. I had a great time hosting. This is the first time I am hosting Splitsvilla. It’s a big responsibility to host  Splitsvilla - I am nervous and excited. I am also the mentor to the contestants, and making connections to them was a huge responsibility. Splitsvilla is a place where connections happen, new relationships bloom and as a host, mentor I would say it was a delightful time for me to experience all of that. There would be a lot of drama, fun, games and tasks which will entertain the audience. I have also interacted with the contestants on a personal level to understand them better.”


Speaking about his co-host Sunny Leone, Arjun says, “She is very warm and a great co-host. There is a saying that to know someone better you need to travel with someone. And after spending time with Sunny for a month I can surely say she is a beautiful person in and out. Being a mother of three beautiful children, she is always on her toes. I am sure audience is going to like our chemistry a lot.”


This time the boys and girls will be in a different island and we can expect a lot of sparks between the contestants. Talking about Arjun’s real life love Neha he says,”I remember when I was dating Neha there was not a single day when I have missed her giving a rose. Whether it was a single rose or a bouquet I made sure to meet her everyday.” Neha and Arjun have been married for a decade and have a wonderful child Ayaan.

