Jannat Zubair's best friends Reem Sameer Shaikh, Mr. Faisu (also known as Faisal Shaikh), and Shivangi Joshi made her birthday even more beautiful

In Pic: Jannat Zubair's birthday celebration

Listen to this article Pretty princess time! Jannat Zubair celebrates sweetest birthday party with Faizu, Reem Shaikh, and others x 00:00

Jannat Zubair celebrated her 23rd birthday on August 29, and it's no surprise that Mr Faizu was present at the celebration. Jannat had an intimate birthday celebration, surrounded by her close friends and family members. Jannat's best friends Reem Sameer Shaikh, Mr. Faisu (also known as Faisal Shaikh), and Shivangi Joshi made her day even more beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jannat Zubair's Birthday post

Jannat took to her Instagram and shared inside pictures from her birthday celebration. In one picture, Jannat was seen posing with a beautiful and yummy cake. The actress also shared a picture with her closest friend Reem Shaikh, followed by a clip of her dancing with her family, including her father, mother, and brother Ayaan Zubair. A video shared by a paparazzi account shows Jannat cutting her birthday cake and feeding it to her brother. In the video, we could see Reem standing close to the birthday girl and Faizu feeding her cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Fan's reaction on Jannat Zubair's post

While sharing pictures on her Instagram, Zubair wrote, "Birthday so far!” As soon as she posted the pics, fans started reacting to them. "Happiest birthday, Jannat! Stay blessed and healthy, and stay safe and happy always. Keep growing, keep shining, and keep smiling always. God bless you, and my best wishes and blessings to you, and lots of love to you," one wrote. "You definitely deserve the best of everything in the whole world!!! Love you forever, my girlie!" another user wrote.

A third fan took to the comment section and penned a long note saying, "Tbh, I feel so blessed to have an idol like you in my life. Words don't exist to express how much I love you! The way you perform with full passion, watching you through my vision, I end with admiration. I love you the way you are!! I'm so proud to stan an angel like you! You're the strongest person I have ever known, it makes me so happy and proud to stan an angel like you... I adore you so much! You're my happy pill, my sunshine, my unpaid therapist; you make my day even better without even knowing, without even doing something!! There's some magic in you."

Jannat Zubair's work front

Jannat is currently featured on the show Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh. The high-TRP reality show features Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, and Nia Sharma, among others.