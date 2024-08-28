Aly Goni has appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where he talked about his past relationship, and it seems like he was referring to Natasa Stankovic

Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic

Aly Goni is currently in a relationship with his close friend and television actress Jasmin Bhasin, but it’s no secret that before Jasmin, Goni was dating Natasa Stankovic. The duo even appeared on Nach Baliye Season 9. Though they looked very much in love during the show, their story didn't have a happy ending, and no one knew the reason behind their separation. Now, Aly has appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where he talked about his past relationship, and it seems like he was referring to Natasa Stankovic.

What Aly Goni Said

During his time on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Aly talked about his past relationship. Though the actor didn't mention any names, he shared that the breakup happened because his then-girlfriend wanted to live separately from the family.

The actor said, “Jo mera isse pahle bhi relation tha, voh bahut hi serious tha. Uska reason hi yahi tha ke usne mujhe bola ke ‘yaar jab hum shaadi kareinge future mein hum alag raheinge’. Voh cheez mujhe nahi jami” (My previous relationship was very serious. The reason we broke up was that she told me that we would live separately. I did not agree to it).

Aly, who is a family man, further continued and shared, “Main apne family ko saath leke chalunga jahan bhi jaaunga. Main family ko alag nahi kar sakta. Main nahi chod sakta, chahe duniya ki koi bhi taakat aa jaaye” (I will take my family along wherever I go. I cannot separate from my family. I can’t leave them, come what may).

Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic's Current Relationships

Aly Goni is dating TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, and they are going strong together. Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who tied the knot in May 2020, renewed their wedding vows according to Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. Earlier this year, reports of their separation made headlines, and finally, in July, they broke their silence and, in a joint post, shared their decision to part ways.

Recently, rumours circulated that just months after announcing his separation from Natasa, Hardik has started seeing singer Jasmin Walia, and they went on a vacation together.