Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have now decided to renew their wedding vows on the sets of the dance reality show

During the special wedding episode of the show, spouses came to surprise their better-halfs

Listen to this article Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Vivek and Divyanka renew their wedding vows; Dipika and Zaid surprise their spouses x 00:00

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The duo first met on the sets of their serial 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,' fell in love, and tied the knot in 2016. The couple has now decided to renew their wedding vows on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.'

Vivek is currently a participant in the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.' During the special wedding episode of the show, Divyanka surprised her husband by appearing on stage in her wedding dress. The two renewed their wedding vows in the presence of all the members. Today, Vivek took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures. While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Dilwale dulhaniya le jaa chuke magar fir ek baar le jaayenge"

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Apart from Dipika Kakar also reached to surprise hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. while talking about her husband on the show Dipika said, "Earlier, he was romantic, but he did not show it and would say he doesn't know how to express himself! Recently, it was our anniversary, and he was shooting, so I wasn't expecting anything. When he came back, he got me a set of nice diamond earrings. But what surprised me the most was that he has started writing. I have been writing since he came into my life, but now he has started writing to impress me. It was very special for me. The most special thing was when I was away for 3 months, he had kept a diary detailing everything. Those diaries are still with me. When I came back, the gift I got from him was those two diaries where he had written in detail about everything he did every day, whom he met, and how much he missed me. That's how he expresses himself"

The actress also talked about her wedding ceremony. The actress said her wedding with the actor was a dream come true. She mentioned that her traditional wedding was a lot of fun. The actress brought Biryani for the entire cast and crew of the show.

Gauahar Khan, who is hosting the show, was also surprised as her influencer husband Zaid Darbar made an entry on the show. Gauahar was seen giving a peck on his cheek.