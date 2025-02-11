Kalki 2898 AD saga begins at the end of the Mahabharata War, where Shri Krishna curses Ashwatthama for his unforgivable sin, condemning him to an eternity of suffering

Kalki 2898 AD poster

Listen to this article Kalki 2898 AD TV premiere: When and where to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s film x 00:00

When the world is drowning in darkness, the incarnation of Kalki emerges as a ray of hope. An avatar destined to fight evil and restore Dharma. Kalki 2898 AD brings to life this prophecy, intertwining it with the legend of Ashwatthama; the immortal warrior cursed to walk the earth for eternity. With Amitabh Bachchan portraying this role, the film unfolds as a cinematic spectacle, featuring never-seen-before visuals and an awe-inspiring world. Witness this grand experience at the World Television Premiere of Kalki 2898 AD on Sunday, 16th February at 8 PM, only on Zee Cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Kalki 2898 AD

From the visionary mind of Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD redefines Indian cinema with revolutionary VFX, breathtaking visuals, and an unparalleled fusion of mythology and futurism. From colossal battles to dystopian cities, every frame is crafted with incredible detail, creating an immersive storytelling experience like never before.

The saga begins at the end of the Mahabharata War, where Shri Krishna curses Ashwatthama for his unforgivable sin, condemning him to an eternity of suffering. As time unfolds, the prophecy of Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu, takes shape. Ashwatthama’s path to redemption lies in protecting the woman who carries this divine incarnation in her womb. Deepika Padukone takes on this pivotal role, embodying the mother of Kalki, while Prabhas plays Bhairava, a fearless warrior fighting to uphold Dharma in a world on the brink of destruction.

Prabhas on Kalki 2898 AD TV premiere

Prabhas shared his excitement saying, “Kalki 2898 A.D is one of the biggest films I’ve ever been a part of. Bhairava, my character, is powerful, mysterious, and deeply connected to the story of this extraordinary world. Bringing him to life was an exciting challenge, especially in a film that blends mythology and science fiction on such a massive scale. The visuals, the action, and the storytelling are something you truly shouldn’t miss. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this world of Kalki 2898 A.D and be transported into its incredible journey”

Get ready for an unforgettable experience, only on Zee Cinema, this Sunday, 16th February at 8 PM!