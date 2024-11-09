Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt to front 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin's next?

Updated on: 10 November,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Alia Bhatt in talks with director Nag Ashwin for female-centric film

Alia Bhatt to front 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin's next?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt to front 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin's next?
She is the most sought-after actor these days. Despite the box office failure of Jigra, Alia Bhatt has a steady line up of work including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War which kicks off this month; and has been earning accolades for her work. While she is busy shooting for YRF's spy universe film Alpha, the actor is already in talks for her next big project.


Rumours are rife that Bhatt is in advanced discussions with director Nag Ashwin, who is fresh off the success of Kalki 2898 AD, for a female-led film. The yet-untitled project is a magnum opus, backed by the Hyderabad-based production house, Vyjayanthi Films. After RRR (2022), this will be Bhatt's first out-and-out pan-India film with a full-fledged role.


Nag Ashwin


Insiders close to the project inform, "Ashwin has crafted a script focused on a powerful female lead—a character that demands emotional intensity and depth which is tailor-made for Alia. While the storyline remains a closely guarded secret, the narrative would tackle themes of personal resilience and empowerment in a unique, contemporary setting."

After producing the high-budget Kalki 2898 AD and working with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, the makers are primed to create another visually extravagant, character-driven film, set in the post-apocalyptic world. Vyjayanthi Films will spare no expense to ensure the Bhatt-starrer has top-tier production value, capturing both the emotional and visual landscapes that Ashwin envisions. The budget is speculated to rival some of their biggest projects, promising a cinematic experience.

alia bhatt Nag Ashwin bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

