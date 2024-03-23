Breaking News
Karan Kundrra reveals which quality of Tejasswi Prakash he hates, find out here!

Updated on: 23 March,2024 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Besides his professional endeavours, Karan often becomes a topic of discussion due to his public relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Listen to this article
Karan Kundrra is currently promoting his new web series, Love Adhura, alongside Erica Fernandes. The actor, known for his versatile roles in previous projects, is making a comeback to acting after a break. Besides his professional endeavours, Karan often becomes a topic of discussion due to his public relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. 


The couple has been together since their time on Bigg Boss 15. In a recent candid interview with Galatta India, Karan shared his affection for Tejasswi and discussed both what he admires and finds challenging about her. He also touched upon their plans for marriage.


Karan Kundrra on Tejasswi Prakash's qualities


When asked what he appreciates most about Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra didn't hold back his praise for his girlfriend. He mentioned that while Tejasswi may seem playful and carefree on her social media accounts, in reality, she possesses remarkable strength and resilience. “When she has to play the part of being that woman for me, she does it which, obviously, fans don’t see. She has that child in her and she has that very strong woman, who’s supportive and full of substance. I love that,”

Discussing aspects of Tejasswi's personality that he finds less appealing, Karan expressed a desire for her to be a bit more diplomatic than she currently is. He emphasized this during the conversation, “What I hate about her is that she can be very politically incorrect at times and she doesn’t care. She won’t see who it is and what the situation is, she will speak. I am not telling her to accept it but just stay quiet. But I don’t wish to change anything about her.”

About Karan Kundrra's work front

Actor Karan Kundrra's latest release, 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', is set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts a light on India's obsession with fair skin. Speaking to ANI, Karan opened up about his experience working on this important subject.

"I learned so much through this film. The film addresses colourism. The issue is still very prevalent in society. The preference for fair skin became deeply entrenched in the psyche of the Indian populace due to Britishers. We should not give importance only to surface level beauty," Karan said.

Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz and Pawan Malhotra. 

karan kundra Tejasswi Prakash TV News tv show TV updates television news Entertainment News
