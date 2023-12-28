Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recently recalled his shooting experience of the film 'Black' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about the difficulties he faced while playing his part in the film 'Black'. He also praised the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his outstanding directing abilities, which allowed the entire project to come together. Bhansali co-wrote and directed the 2005 film 'Black,' which starred Big B and Rani Mukerji in the key parts. The narrative of Michelle (Rani), a deaf and blind woman, is narrated in the movie. Michelle's teacher, Debraj, was portrayed by Amitabh.

Amitabh, who is currently the host of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ welcomed Lalit Kumar, from Forbesganj, Bihar to the hot seat. For Rs 10,000, the contestant was asked: “Which of these movies does not star Kajol?” The options given were: Black, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The correct answer was Black.

Amitabh said: “Rani Mukerji starred in 'Black'”, to which the contestant replied, “You were in it too. Your role was amazing, sir.” The cine icon shared how the writer of the film is the greatest star. The 81-year-old actor said, “People say I'm being modest but I'm telling you this. The writer of the film is the greatest star. What they write... We merely enact what is in the script. The credit goes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was an incredible experience for me.”

“You see, there was a challenge in this. I'm not sure whether you noticed it or not. I had to communicate with Rani Mukerji through my actions, by signs and gestures. But how do I tell the audience what I'm trying to gesture?” said the ‘Don’ actor. He said: “So, I had to say the dialogues plus make gestures too. I had to do both. It was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who thought it all out. So, the credit goes to him.” The star then revealed that the girl who played the character of young Rani also underwent training.

“Do you know who trained her on the set? Ranbir Kapoor! He wasn't an actor back then. He was an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He and Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor, who is a star now, were both Bhansali's assistants. It was his job to train the girl for the role. He trained her,” added Amitabh.

'Black' was loosely based on Helen Keller's autobiography "The Story of My Life", the film revolves around a blind, deaf and mute girl, and her relationship with her teacher who later suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

(With inputs from IANS)