Kaun Banega Crorepati stylist on drawing inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan’s films in the ’70s and 17th-century fashion for his look on the show

The Baroque Cravat; (right) Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article In fine panache x 00:00

No matter what he dons, Amitabh Bachchan carries it with panache. Be it in his films or the quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the legendary actor-quizmaster’s style is simply elegant. Priya Patil, who has been creating his look on KBC for over a decade, opts to play with deep, rich colours like black, blue, wine, and purple. “We also have some Jodhpuri jackets in vibrant colours and the classic three-piece suits,” she says. “The standout feature in season 16 is an accessory I designed, inspired by his style in the movies of the ’70s and ’80s. He often wore a scarf back then. There’s also inspiration from early 17th-century baroque fashion, where similar scarves were worn. I have modernised this concept to pair it with three-piece suits. I call my new accessory The Baroque Cravat—it features a band wrapped around the neck and gathered in front, along with a brooch. I’ve also introduced smaller and refined wing collars,” says the stylist, who is thrilled to add her expertise to Bachchan’s style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priya Patil

While Big B embraces new styles, they must be comfortable, especially since he sits for most of the show. “Comfort is our top priority,” says Patil, adding that she didn’t want his style to cramp his performance. “He prefers deep colours and is not a fan of browns and greys, so I steer clear from those. I believe that the clothes don’t make the man; the man makes the clothes. I can choose the right colours and best fabrics and style them perfectly, but ultimately, it is sir’s charisma that brings the outfits to life,” she says.