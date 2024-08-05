Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan recalls feeling helpless gets emotional talking about KBC contestants struggles

Amitabh Bachchan recalls feeling ‘helpless,’ gets emotional talking about KBC contestants' struggles

Updated on: 05 August,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While sharing some BTS pictures from the Kaun Banega Crorepati sets, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the moving stories of people and contestants he met

Amitabh Bachchan recalls feeling ‘helpless,’ gets emotional talking about KBC contestants' struggles

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article
Amitabh Bachchan recalls feeling ‘helpless,’ gets emotional talking about KBC contestants' struggles
x
00:00

Amitabh Bachchan regularly pens his thoughts on his blog. In a new post, the actor talked about the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Just after he came from the shoot of the new season, Big B shared a few BTS pictures from the KBC sets and talked about the moving stories of people and contestants he met. 


He started his blog post by writing, “Some fresh new interesting changes in the GAME and the impact it will have and the learnings... but above all the ‘emotions’ that overcome us all when the outcome of the contestant before us narrates his or her story... the dire circumstances they exist in and then the volume of their years of distress... and suddenly they find themselves here on the ‘garam kursi’ and they get taken up by the emotion of the moment...”



“It is most moving and one feels so helpless... to the condition of the lives of these men and women who come in front of the millions that witness their struggles and years and years of strife... BUT... with that most endearing smile which just melts us... for the past few days, the contestants and their lives that come before us have been most emotional and moving... and we sit in the wonder of their narratives... and try to extend helping hands for their needs and to try and overcome their harsh lives...” Big B added.


He further continued and said, “Despite the belittling that the World outside and they that have no consciousness or burn in their own manufactured stew, but deriving some inverse pleasure in filling up their coffers with the impotency of their content work... these brave men and the gentle little girls live their lives with courage and forthrightness that the evil pen pencil pushers or stabbers of the squares derive... shame on them...”

“When victory comes in the shape of the success at the ‘hot seat’, they never cease to continue to amaze me, by their generous outlook and pay back not just in kind, but their minds as well... may they be given all the strength that the Almighty can ever bestow upon those that struggle and set examples... and teach a lesson to these,” 'Kalki 2898 AD star concluded.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amitabh bachchan Entertainment News television news TV News kaun banega crorepati

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK