In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan regularly pens his thoughts on his blog. In a new post, the actor talked about the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Just after he came from the shoot of the new season, Big B shared a few BTS pictures from the KBC sets and talked about the moving stories of people and contestants he met.

He started his blog post by writing, “Some fresh new interesting changes in the GAME and the impact it will have and the learnings... but above all the ‘emotions’ that overcome us all when the outcome of the contestant before us narrates his or her story... the dire circumstances they exist in and then the volume of their years of distress... and suddenly they find themselves here on the ‘garam kursi’ and they get taken up by the emotion of the moment...”

“It is most moving and one feels so helpless... to the condition of the lives of these men and women who come in front of the millions that witness their struggles and years and years of strife... BUT... with that most endearing smile which just melts us... for the past few days, the contestants and their lives that come before us have been most emotional and moving... and we sit in the wonder of their narratives... and try to extend helping hands for their needs and to try and overcome their harsh lives...” Big B added.

He further continued and said, “Despite the belittling that the World outside and they that have no consciousness or burn in their own manufactured stew, but deriving some inverse pleasure in filling up their coffers with the impotency of their content work... these brave men and the gentle little girls live their lives with courage and forthrightness that the evil pen pencil pushers or stabbers of the squares derive... shame on them...”

“When victory comes in the shape of the success at the ‘hot seat’, they never cease to continue to amaze me, by their generous outlook and pay back not just in kind, but their minds as well... may they be given all the strength that the Almighty can ever bestow upon those that struggle and set examples... and teach a lesson to these,” 'Kalki 2898 AD star concluded.