KBC 16

Amitabh Bachchan has started filming the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and shared the update with his fans on his blog. He also posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the set, giving a look at his interactions with contestants and their inspiring stories.

Amitabh Bachchan starts filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

In the photos, Amitabh Bachchan is seen energetically walking towards the set and greeting the audience with folded hands. He posted several pictures of himself and wrote, “The first day of the 16th season of KBC .. and the nerves and the apprehension and the tensions of the changes and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak .. 🤣 day over slumber over over over .. a long over .. and now just lounging with the idea of an early night because the timetable says so.”

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Earlier, Sony TV announced on social media with a promo that the beloved show is making a comeback due to popular demand. The promo started with the emotional speech of Big B that he gave while wrapping up the last season. However, as it ends a voice can be heard, saying, "Har aarambh ka ant taye hai magar apnon ke pyar mein jo anand hai.. to har ant ke baad shubharambh nishchit hai.."

Big B later said, "Gunja jo aapke pyar ka shankhnaad, to aana padega fir" (The sound of your love echoes, I will have to come again)"

The 'Agnipath' star started hosting the quiz show in 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show.

Work front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

(With inputs from ANI)