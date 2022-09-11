Breaking News
Kaun Banega Crorepati! Annu Anna Varghese: People don't ask me how much money I won, they ask about Mr Bachchan

Updated on: 11 September,2022 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

She became the first woman to win the Dhan Amrit

Annu Anna Varghese


'Kaun Banega Crorepati' contestant, Annu Anna Varghese practices both clinical and cosmetic dermatology in her clinic. She became the first woman to win the Dhan Amrit and attempt the 1 crore question. Annu also impressed host Amitabh Bachchan by speaking about how she does not believe in changing someone's skin tone and recalled, a patient wanted to change her skin tone because her husband's taunts. Annu got into a conversation with mid-day.com.


What was your first reaction after winning the Dhan Amrit?

I had reached a stage where I couldn't understand what was happening around me. While preparing for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' or playing 'Fastest finger first' there's a silent prayer going on in our minds. It's very exciting when you reach such a stage, it's an honour. 


How did you prepare for the show?

My reference was the previous seasons of KBC. When you prepare for a general knowledge based show or an exam, it's like an ocean of knowledge, never ending! No matter how much you learn, it's always less. I used to watch every episode of KBC and write down the questions. Current affairs is important. I also participated in 'play along.'

What was your interaction with Mr Bachchan like?

It's a dream moment that everyone wants to have! People don't ask me how much money I won, they ask me about Mr Bachchan. I'm so blessed that I got the opportunity. There's nobody in India like him but he still sits with common people like us. It was the best moment in 40 years of life.

You also spoke about patients being insecure about skin colour...

As a doctor, we first think about physical and mental health. Skin colour varies and so do physical characteristics, there are no yardsticks. It is heartbreaking when people tells us about these things. It is us who should change our mindset, not them.

