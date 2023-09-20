Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of bagging his first film and revealed his thoughts about the first earnings he received

In a nostalgic journey through his illustrious career, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his early days in the film industry, sharing the profound emotions he experienced upon landing his first film role.

Amitabh Bachchan, often hailed as the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' and 'Sadi Ke Mahanayak,' embarked on his cinematic journey in 1969, initially as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film 'Bhuvan Shome.' However, it was his acting debut that marked a significant milestone. In 1969, he graced the silver screen as one of the seven protagonists in 'Saat Hindustani,' a film directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and featuring talents like Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, Madhu, and Jalal Agha.

Recently, during Episode 27 of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15, which happened to be a special Ganesh Chaturthi episode, the show's iconic host, Big B, welcomed a contestant named Vivek Kumar Agrawal from Naila-Janjgir, Chhattisgarh, to the hot seat. Vivek Kumar Agrawal shared his incredible journey to the show, revealing that it took him 17 years to make it to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' He disclosed that he runs a retail shop specializing in utensils.

In a touching moment, Vivek Kumar Agrawal seized the opportunity to inquire about the megastar's early experiences. He asked Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir, can I ask you something? What did you feel when you signed your first film? I'd like to hear how your first experience was."

Amitabh Bachchan's response offered a glimpse into his deep sense of responsibility and love for his family. He shared, "I thought of giving my earnings to my parents. And I found a means of earning to give to my parents. To make them stay with me. And the responsibilities that they've had towards us all life, I wanted to take that burden on my shoulder."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,' where this exchange occurred, continues to captivate audiences and remains a platform for conversations and unforgettable moments. The show airs on Sony, continuing to inspire and entertain viewers across the nation.