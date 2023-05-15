Amitabh Bachchan gets a lift to his workplace by an unknown bike rider, thanks him on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself taking a bike ride from an unknown person to work. check out!

Amitabh Bachchan on Bike with unknown rider

Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan always impresses his fans with his unpretentiousness and modesty. The superstar has recently recounted an engaging anecdote about his daily travel to the workplace that will surely resonate with all of us.

Big B took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself traveling with a unknown person from the road to his workplace and he captioned, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner"

Soon after Big B posted the picture , his granddaughter Navya Nanda took to the comment section and dropped a laughing and a red heart emoji.

Senior Bachchan remains true to his character by openly communicating with his fans. He recently informed them that he may not be capable of continuing his customary "meet and greet" as part of his sunday routine.

Big B recently wrote on his blog that, "The Sunday by the Gate had seemed uncertain but my Director was generous to the cause and worked in a manner that made it possible for me to rush back in time to greet and savour the love of the dedicated Ef and the well wishers."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in 'Project K,' a bilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will be filmed in both Hindi and Telugu. He will star in Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming courtroom drama film, 'Section 84.' Big B will also feature in 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern.' Also, he will make a comeback with a new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

