Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon criticized Asim Riaz's behavior on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 set. For those who missed it, Asim was kicked off KKK 14 for disrespecting host Rohit Shetty, the crew, and other contestants.

Kushal expressed his disappointment about Asim's behavior on X. After that, Asim's fans started sending Kushal threatening messages. As a result, he filed a complaint against them with cybercrime.

Kushal Tandon goes to the cyber crime cell



One of Asim Riaz's fans messaged Kushal on Instagram to apologize. The actor shared a screenshot of the message on X and wrote, "To people who have audacity to abuse you, because they think they can write any thing behind closed walls ? But ass soon they gets a call from cyber crime, there reply in my inbox choosing a wrong guy to mess to all chapri ke capri fans you will get few calls too (sic.)"

But what happened?

Khatron Ke Khiladi caught headlines just after its premiere but for all the wrong reasons. Asim Riaz behaved like a sore loser after he couldn't complete a stunt, after which he questioned the KKK team and challenged them to do the stunt in front of him. He was seen arguing with Rohit Shetty as well, after which he was asked to leave the show.

After Asim Riaz’s exit from the show, the rapper’s fans came out in support of him. One user wrote, “Rohit Shetty hoga apne ghar ka, I am self-made. One life, respect everyone and fear no one!! WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM.” Another user wrote, “Self-respect over everything and Asim will always choose self-respect. He was being provoked over and over again. We STAN the BEST.” A third user wrote, “Even after all this, he is still so calm. WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM.”

A netizen wrote, “I've seen many reality shows where the hosts are rude to the contestants, but the contestants just quietly listen and keep saying, 'Yes sir, yes sir, yes sir.' Le Asim Riaz to the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi (Rohit Shetty).” Another commented, “We need to demand unedited footage of the show. This is the edited version of the show where its camera cut and action happens. Asim was provoked and bullied by a group of people.”

After the episode of Asim misbehaving went viral, his brother Umar Riaz also shared a cryptic post, writing, “Don’t degrade someone to a level that their worst demons come out! After that, anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!”

On the contrary, a lot of people have called out Asim for his rude behaviour. Though actor Arjit Taneja didn't name anyone, he in his caption called Asim "deluded AF."