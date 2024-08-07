Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nimrit on how she overcame phobia of heights with her first stunt

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Listen to this article Facing your fears x 00:00

Fear is a constant companion in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia knew this as she joined the adventure reality show’s 14th season. The actor is proud that she overcame her biggest phobia in the first week of shooting. “I thought conquering my fear of heights would never be possible, but the show pushed me beyond my limits. I faced my childhood phobia and performed a stunt successfully,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the earliest stunts on the show, each contestant had to walk over a thin beam placed on the edge of a building’s roof and collect five flags placed at the beam’s end. She recounts, “We were suspended in the air while tied to a harness. Then we were spun around, and placed on a plank on the edge of a rooftop. One would have to then walk to the other end of the plank, collect a flag, and stick it on the other end. We had 10 minutes to collect five flags. Since I was the opener, I had no context as to how to attempt the stunt. Despite that, I collected three flags, and overcame my fear of heights.”