Just like Rahul in K3G Naren is steadfast in his love for Nandini Zaan Khan
Just like Rahul in 'K3G', Naren is steadfast in his love for Nandini: Zaan Khan

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The entire sequence of events leads to tension in the Ratanshi household, compelling Hemraj to banish Naren, but Nandini convinces her lover to go back home and make amends with his family

Just like Rahul in 'K3G', Naren is steadfast in his love for Nandini: Zaan Khan

Zaan Khan

In the ongoing track of the TV serial 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai', Naren (Zaan Khan) tries to convince his father Hemraj (Dharmesh Vyas) to approve of his relationship with Nandini (Meera Deosthale).


Hemraj disregards Naren's feelings and in a bid to assert his authority over his son, he renames Kirti as Nandini, asking Naren to accept her in marriage. A furious Naren points out that a name doesn't define character and he leaves his home to marry Nandini.


The entire sequence of events leads to tension in the Ratanshi household, compelling Hemraj to banish Naren, but Nandini convinces her lover to go back home and make amends with his family.


Talking about the storyline, Zaan Khan says, "Naren has come to realise that love is more than just a bond between two individuals; it entails challenging societal norms and standing up for what we believe is morally right." Going deeper into the idea driving the storyline, he notes: "In a world where customs often clash with personal convictions, Naren must find a way to balance what his heart desires and respect his family's expectations."

He then compares his character with Rahul, played memorably by Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's romantic drama, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. "Naren remains steadfast in his love for Nandini despite facing opposition from the family," Zaan Khan points out.

Tune into 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai' from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

