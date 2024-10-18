Kushal Tandon has finally opened up about his love for Shivangi Joshi. While expressing his feelings for Joshi, the actor shared, "I am definitely in love."

In Pic: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon has finally confirmed his relationship with 'Barsatein' co-star Shivangi Joshi. The duo had been rumored to be dating for quite some time, but now the actor has finally opened up about his love for Shivangi Joshi. While expressing his feelings for Joshi, the actor shared, "I am definitely in love." He also mentioned that he is "taking it very slow." Tandon further opened up about wedding plans, saying, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love."

In an interview with 'Times of India', the actor said, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and 'unka bas chale toh meri shaadi aaj hi karwa de' (if it were up to her, she’d get me married today itself)."

Sharing his happiness, the actor said that he is very happy to have found the love of his life. This is the first time Kushal has openly accepted his relationship with the actress.

About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's dating rumours

Television actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who played the lead pair in the show 'Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka', are reportedly dating and were planning to take their relationship to the next level. As per 'News18', Shivangi and Kushal fell in love on the sets of 'Barsatein' and have been inseparable since. The two are serious about each other and plan to make things official.

“Shivangi and Kushal developed a liking for one another while shooting for 'Barsatein'. They are now dating and are serious about each other. They are also planning to get engaged soon,” said a source. “Both of them are very private people and therefore want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right,” added the source

About Shivangi & Kushal's show 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka'

'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' went off the air in February this year. It was a romantic drama that explored the clash between two headstrong individuals—Reyansh Lamba (played by Kushal) and Aradhna Sahni (played by Shivangi Joshi). Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this intriguing narrative saw the passionate duo lock horns as they found themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.