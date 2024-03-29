On March 28, as Kushal Tandon turned a year older, his 'Barsatein' co-star dropped a 'filled with love' wish, which has made fans go crazy as they speculate a budding love story between them

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

Listen to this article Shivangi Joshi's 'love-filled' birthday wish for Kushal Tandon sparks dating rumours x 00:00

Shivangi Joshi is one of the leading actresses in the television industry, widely known for her performance as Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', a character loved by all. The actress' chemistry in 'Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka' alongside Kushal Tandon was another reason she made headlines. On March 28, as Kushal Tandon turned a year older, his 'Barsatein' co-star dropped a 'filled with love' wish, which has made fans go crazy as they speculate a budding love story between them.

Late at night, Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram and posted a series of unseen videos with Kushal, wishing him a very happy birthday. While sharing the sweet clips, Shivangi wrote, “Wishing the most beautiful soul a birthday filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Today, we’re celebrating you! Another year older, wiser, and more fabulous than ever. To the person who brings a touch of uniqueness to every moment, may your birthday be equally exceptional. On your special day, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. You deserve nothing less! Happy Birthday! May this new year of life bring you endless joy, prosperity, and unforgettable memories. Lots of love @therealkushaltandon”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

As soon as Shivangi posted the pics, fans started showering the two with love. "May the bond remain the same and keep growing," one person stated, and another said, "You both look so beautiful & perfect together & Happiest Birthday @therealkushaltandon." One user wrote, "Are you guys dating each other? Hope it is true."

'Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka' is an Indian Hindi-language television romantic drama series that premiered on 10 July 2023, with its last episode airing on 16 February 2024. Set in the milieu of a newsroom, the narrative for 'Barsatein' sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions, with the two leads having opposing personalities.

While Aradhna, played by Shivangi, is an optimistic soul who believes in love, she is not the stereotypical girl next door lying in wait for her partner. She is sharp, clever, and creative, brimming with ideas. She relentlessly pursues the truth, albeit with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Reyansh Lamba, played by Kushal, on the other hand, is a young entrepreneur who owns a news channel and has garnered significant media attention. Known for his firm decision-making and fiery personality, Reyansh is confident, attractive, and charismatic. However, he is also arrogant, lacks chivalry, and has a cold attitude.