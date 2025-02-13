Television actress Rupali Ganguly known for her performance in Anupamaa visited Prayagraj for the Maha kumbh mela. She attended the divine Sangam aarti during her visit

Rupali Ganguly

Crores of people have been attending the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Several celebrities have also been seen taking part in the spiritual journey. Actress Rupali Ganguly known for her work in the TV show Anupama recently took part in the Sangam aarti in Prayagraj. The actress, who has been vocal about her spiritual beliefs, was seen participating in the aarti with devotion, offering prayers and soaking in the divine atmosphere of the sacred event.

In the photos, the Anupamaa actress is seen holding the aarti as she performed the sacred ritual during the Mahakumbh at Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj. Some of the images show Rupali striking poses with spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Swami, President of Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh, shared photos with the actress from the aarti and wrote in the caption, “Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the popular TV show Anupamaa, made her way to the divine land of Mahakumbh at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Prayagraj. The sacred scene of the Sangam Aarti was witnessed in the holy presence of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati Ji. It was an extraordinary, celestial experience at the revered event.”

Celebs at Maha Kumbh mela

In the past couple weeks, several famous personalities including Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jamwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, one of the most revered spiritual events in India.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkummar Rao shared his experience of visiting the Mahakumbh Mela. "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Maha Kumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life. We met Swamiji in Rishikesh and since then we have been meeting him. We took Swami ji's blessings and now we will take a holy bath...it is organised on such a large scale...My best wishes are with all the people and the administration...," he said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which kicked off on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. This grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.