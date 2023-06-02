Gufi has appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in 'Bahadur Shah Zafar', 'Mahabharat', 'Kanoon', 'Om Namah Shivay', 'CID', 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn', 'RadhaKrishn' and 'Jay Kaniya lal Ki' among other shows

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article 'Mahabharat' fame Gufi Paintal admitted to hospital, brother says, 'health condition is very bad' x 00:00

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who is well-known for playing Shakuni mama in BR Chopra's popular mythological drama 'Mahabharat', has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is critical.

His younger brother and ace comedian Paintal informed ANI about his health condition. According to him, "Gufi ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems."

Paintal asked to pray for his health. He is admitted to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, Andheri West. Gufi has appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in 'Bahadur Shah Zafar', 'Mahabharat', 'Kanoon', 'Om Namah Shivay', 'CID', 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn', 'RadhaKrishn' and 'Jay Kaniya lal Ki' among other shows.

He made his debut with the 1975 film 'Rafoo Chakkar'. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including 'Dillagi', 'Desh Pardesh', and 'Suhaag'. A few days back, actor Tina Ghaai also shared a health update of the seasoned actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the actor, Tina wrote, "GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded."

After her post, many prayed for his early recovery. One of the social media users wrote, "Bhagwan aapko jaldi swasth karein yahi hamari prarthna hai bhagwan ji se.jai shree Krishna". Another commented, "Get well soon Om sai ram."

