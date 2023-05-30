Days after her tragic demise in a car accident, actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance penned an emotional note for her on Instagram

Vaibhavi and Jay. Pic/Jay's Instagram

Listen to this article Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé Jay Gandhi pens emotional note: 'If only I have you back' x 00:00

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya recently passed away in a car accident. She had got engaged earlier this year and was set to tie the knot with Jay Gandhi later this year. Days after her unfortunate demise, her fiancé Jay Gandhi penned an emotional note remembering her. Vaibhav and Jay were together in the car when it met with an accident. While Gandhi survived the accident, Upadhyaya lost her life. The couple was holidaying in Himachal Pradesh.

Jay Gandhi wrote in his note, “Until we meet again...Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart until we meet again...R I P my love.”

Earlier, Jay had shared another picture with Vaibhavi and wrote, "I only miss you every minute of everyday. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon RIP my Gundi, I love you."

As per reports, Vaibhavi and Jay's care fell down a valley after being hit by a truck. The actor sustained head injuries while she attempted to get out of the car which fell into a gorge. It was also reported that the actor was not wearing a seatbelt. However, Jay refuted the claims saying that they were swearing seatbelts ate the time of the accident.

“There is a notion that you speed on road trips, but that was not the case. Our car was standing still and waiting for the truck to pass. I am not in a state to talk much, but I wanted to ensure that people don’t assume that we were not wearing seat belts or were speeding, "Jay told ETimes.

Vaibhavi was most popularly known for her role of Jasmine in the show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. She was also a part of the TV show, 'Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka', the digital series Please Find Attached, in Deepika Padukone's film 'Chhapaak' and the 2023 film, 'Timir'. She was quite a popular name in the Gujarati theatre circuit.