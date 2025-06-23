The Anupamaa set has reportedly been destroyed following a massive fire that engulfed it on Monday morning, hours before the shoot was scheduled to happen

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

Listen to this article Rupali Ganguly's TV show Anupamaa set destroyed in fire, AICWA demands investigation x 00:00

A fire broke out on the set of a serial at the Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said. The fire reportedly began on the sets of the popular TV show Anupamaa which has actress Rupali Ganguly in the lead. As per initial reports, no injuries have been reported.

Fire breaks out on Anupamaa sets

According to a report in PTI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call about the blaze in a tent area of the Anupamaa set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in the Film City in Goregaon (East) area at 6.10 am, they said.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Fire breaks out on the set of TV show 'Anupamaa' at Film City, Goregaon. Further details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos)

Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site where fire-fighting was underway, a civic official said.

No person was reported to be injured so far, the official added.

AICWA demands investigation

Soon after the fire destroyed the sets of Anupamaa, AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) took to social media to issue a statement demanding thorough investigation.

Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Set of ‘Anupamaa’ in Mumbai’s Film City – AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation and Accountability



Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Set of 'Anupamaa' in Mumbai's Film City – AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation and Accountability

Mumbai, 23rd June 2025 – A major fire broke out early this morning at 5:00 AM on the set of the popular television serial Anupamaa in Film City

"AICWA has called for a criminal FIR to be filed against the producers, the production house, the television channel, as well as the Film City Managing Director and Labour Commissioner. Furthermore, AICWA demands that the investigation must also explore whether the fire was deliberately set by the producers or the channel in order to illegitimately claim insurance — a horrifying possibility that would mean risking lives for financial gain.

It must be thoroughly verified if any worker has lost their life in this tragedy, as AICWA believes such incidents are often intentionally covered up by producers and Film City authorities to avoid public backlash and legal consequences.

Mr. Gupta has also made an urgent appeal to the Chief Minister to conduct a comprehensive fire audit of every film set and studio across Maharashtra. He strongly insists that any producer, production house, or channel found violating fire safety norms should be blacklisted with immediate effect.

The lives of thousands of daily wage workers, technicians, and artists are not expendable. The system must not wait for another disaster to act. AICWA stands firm in its demand for justice, accountability, and safety for every single individual working behind the scenes of India’s entertainment industry. "