Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Rupali Gangulys TV show Anupamaa set destroyed in fire AICWA demands investigation

Rupali Ganguly's TV show Anupamaa set destroyed in fire, AICWA demands investigation

Updated on: 23 June,2025 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Anupamaa set has reportedly been destroyed following a massive fire that engulfed it on Monday morning, hours before the shoot was scheduled to happen

Rupali Ganguly's TV show Anupamaa set destroyed in fire, AICWA demands investigation

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

Listen to this article
Rupali Ganguly's TV show Anupamaa set destroyed in fire, AICWA demands investigation
x
00:00

A fire broke out on the set of a serial at the Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said. The fire reportedly began on the sets of the popular TV show Anupamaa which has actress Rupali Ganguly in the lead. As per initial reports, no injuries have been reported. 

Fire breaks out on Anupamaa sets


According to a report in PTI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade received a call about the blaze in a tent area of the Anupamaa set, behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in the Film City in Goregaon (East) area at 6.10 am, they said.


Four fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. An assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers were deployed at the site where fire-fighting was underway, a civic official said.

No person was reported to be injured so far, the official added. 

AICWA demands investigation

Soon after the fire destroyed the sets of Anupamaa, AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) took to social media to issue a statement demanding thorough investigation. 

"AICWA has called for a criminal FIR to be filed against the producers, the production house, the television channel, as well as the Film City Managing Director and Labour Commissioner. Furthermore, AICWA demands that the investigation must also explore whether the fire was deliberately set by the producers or the channel in order to illegitimately claim insurance — a horrifying possibility that would mean risking lives for financial gain.

It must be thoroughly verified if any worker has lost their life in this tragedy, as AICWA believes such incidents are often intentionally covered up by producers and Film City authorities to avoid public backlash and legal consequences.

Mr. Gupta has also made an urgent appeal to the Chief Minister to conduct a comprehensive fire audit of every film set and studio across Maharashtra. He strongly insists that any producer, production house, or channel found violating fire safety norms should be blacklisted with immediate effect.

The lives of thousands of daily wage workers, technicians, and artists are not expendable. The system must not wait for another disaster to act. AICWA stands firm in its demand for justice, accountability, and safety for every single individual working behind the scenes of India’s entertainment industry. "

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Mumbai Fire Fire Rupali Ganguly bollywood indian television TV News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK