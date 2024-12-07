Munawar Faruqui revealed that when his son was just one and a half years old, he was diagnosed with Kawasaki, and his son required injections costing Rs 25,000 each

Munawar Faruqui

Listen to this article Munawar Faruqui reveals son’s diagnosis of Kawasaki: ‘I needed Rs 75,000 but had only Rs 700’ x 00:00

Munawar Faruqui, who is currently one of the most loved stand-up comedians in the country, once struggled with a financial crunch, and at that time, his son was diagnosed with a rare disease called ‘Kawasaki’, and he had no money in his pocket. The comedian recently appeared on a podcast where he revealed that when his son was just one and a half years old, he was diagnosed with Kawasaki, and his son required injections costing Rs 25,000 each. However, he had hardly Rs 700 in his pocket. Munawar also revealed that this disease could have damaged his son’s heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munawar Faruqui on son’s batter with Kawasaki

In a podcast with Etimes, Munawar Faruqui said, “That situation scares me. My son was one and a half years old back then. He fell ill, and for 2-3 days, his condition didn’t improve. After taking him to the hospital, we discovered he had Kawasaki disease. Three injections were required, each costing Rs 25,000. I needed Rs 75,000 but had only Rs 700-800 in my wallet.” He further continued and shared, “I smiled casually at the doctor, assuring him I’d arrange the money. But as I stepped out, I froze for 30-40 minutes, unable to think. It was the heaviest moment of my life.”

Munawar also shared that he had to request people to give him money and said, “I travelled to Mumbai Central, collected the money, and returned within three hours. While I was relieved, I couldn’t smile because it wasn’t my money," he said and then added, “After that day, I made sure I’d never be insufficient financially again.”

Munawar Faruqui’s Journey in Showbiz

Munawar started his journey in 2020 after he uploaded a stand-up comedy video titled Dawood, Yamraaj, Aurat. After that, he released his debut song Jawab with Spectra, an Indian musician.

He began his showbiz career in 2022 with the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. He was crowned the winner of the show. He was then seen in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023, where he also lifted the trophy.

Apart from Munawar Faruqui, there are several other high-profile names on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s alleged hit list, including Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique (son of Baba Siddique), Shaganpreet Singh, Kaushal Chaudhari, and Amit Dagar.