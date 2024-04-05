Munawar Faruqui to enter politics? Here's what the Bigg Boss 17 winner has to say

Munawar Faruqui attended an event in the city, he was asked if he had any plans of joining politics, and his answer would disappoint a lot of his fans

Munawar Faruqui dominated headlines recently when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police during a raid. Munawar was released by the police because the charges slapped against him were bailable. Now, as Munawar attended an event in the city, he was asked if he had any plans of joining politics, and his answer would disappoint a lot of his fans.

Munawar has a massive fan following, and for him, joining politics can be an option, but it looks like the comedian has no such plans. When asked about joining politics, Munawar said, “No, I am not interested”.

About the hookah bar raid case:

According to reports, the Mumbai Police conducted a raid on a hookah bar named Sabalan and found 14 people consuming hookah, including Munawar Faruqui. After verifying that tobacco was being smoked, an offense was registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at the local MRA Marg police station.

The raid was carried out after the police received a tip-off that some patrons were smoking tobacco-based hookahs at the parlor in the guise of smoking herbal hookahs. In this raid, the police seized a total of Rs 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth Rs 13,500.

Munawar’s previous case:

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui previously hit the headlines in 2021 after he was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh following a complaint from a BJP MLA's son who accused him of making jokes about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The arrest was met with heavy criticism, and Faruqui was released after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Munawar Faruqui’s work front:

Munawar Faruqui recently won the trophy of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. The stand-up comedian also won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Munawar gained popularity after winning the reality show Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. After coming out of Bigg Boss, he did a music video with Hina Khan, ‘Halki Halki Si’.

There have been reports claiming that Munawar will make an entry into Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’. Although makers and Munawar are yet to confirm the news.