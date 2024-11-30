Nana Patekar asked the Indian Idol 15 contestant multiple questions prompting her to predict things based on numerology and eventually telling her to focus on singing

Nana Patekar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Bakwaas hai’: Nana Patekar grills Indian Idol 15 contestant who believes in numerology - watch video x 00:00

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was invited as a special guest on Indian Idol 15 which is currently judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. A promo of the episode shows Nana grilling a contestant who believes in numerology. He asks her multiple questions prompting her to predict things and eventually tells her to focus on singing rather than believing in such gimmicks.

Nana Patekar says numerology is nonsense

While interacting with Indian Idol 15 contestant Myscmme Bosu, Nana Patekar asks her “You believe in numerology?”, to which she replies with a “Yes”. He then goes on to grill her by asking to predict the winner of this season and guess his age. As Bosu hesitates, he tells her numerology is nonsense and that she should sing without any hesitation. Watch the video below.

Nana Patekar will be seen in Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas

It was on October 12, when filmmaker Anil Sharma announced his next titled Vanvaas, which he tagged as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana” starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. The film will be a Christmas release and will hit the theaters on 20th December 2024.

Earlier Anil Sharma discussed casting Nana Patekar in the film and how he became his choice. He told ANI, "There are only a few actors of this age. Amitabh Bachchan has already worked in 'Baghban' and 'Piku' and many other such films. So, I felt that Nana Patekar would be a little fresh and we would get a different dimension in our character...I was very happy working with him."

He added, "When I went to Pune to meet him for the first time, I gave him the narration of the script and told him the story for 10-15 minutes. At that time, he agreed. The character was like that. And I enjoyed working with him."

Nana Patekar made headlines during the rise of the MeToo Movement in India. In September 2018, former actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against the 'Welcome' star. However, Patekar refuted all allegations.