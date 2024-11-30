Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bakwaas hai Nana Patekar grills Indian Idol 15 contestant who believes in numerology watch video

‘Bakwaas hai’: Nana Patekar grills Indian Idol 15 contestant who believes in numerology - watch video

Updated on: 30 November,2024 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nana Patekar asked the Indian Idol 15 contestant multiple questions prompting her to predict things based on numerology and eventually telling her to focus on singing

‘Bakwaas hai’: Nana Patekar grills Indian Idol 15 contestant who believes in numerology - watch video

Nana Patekar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
‘Bakwaas hai’: Nana Patekar grills Indian Idol 15 contestant who believes in numerology - watch video
x
00:00

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was invited as a special guest on Indian Idol 15 which is currently judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. A promo of the episode shows Nana grilling a contestant who believes in numerology. He asks her multiple questions prompting her to predict things and eventually tells her to focus on singing rather than believing in such gimmicks. 


Nana Patekar says numerology is nonsense 


While interacting with Indian Idol 15 contestant Myscmme Bosu, Nana Patekar asks her “You believe in numerology?”, to which she replies with a “Yes”. He then goes on to grill her by asking to predict the winner of this season and guess his age. As Bosu hesitates, he tells her numerology is nonsense and that she should sing without any hesitation. Watch the video below.  


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Nana Patekar will be seen in Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas

It was on October 12, when filmmaker Anil Sharma announced his next titled Vanvaas, which he tagged as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana” starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. The film will be a Christmas release and will hit the theaters on 20th December 2024.

Earlier Anil Sharma discussed casting Nana Patekar in the film and how he became his choice. He told ANI, "There are only a few actors of this age. Amitabh Bachchan has already worked in 'Baghban' and 'Piku' and many other such films. So, I felt that Nana Patekar would be a little fresh and we would get a different dimension in our character...I was very happy working with him."

He added, "When I went to Pune to meet him for the first time, I gave him the narration of the script and told him the story for 10-15 minutes. At that time, he agreed. The character was like that. And I enjoyed working with him."

Nana Patekar made headlines during the rise of the MeToo Movement in India. In September 2018, former actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against the 'Welcome' star. However, Patekar refuted all allegations.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nana patekar Indian Idol 15 indian television television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK