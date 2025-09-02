Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 507 Ganpati idols immersed till 3 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Natalia Janoszek opens up about the impact of the father figures absence on her relationships I Always go for bad boys

Natalia Janoszek opens up about the impact of the father figure's absence on her relationships: 'I Always go for bad boys'

Updated on: 02 September,2025 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Natalia Janoszek, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, revealed her past attraction to bad boys during a heartfelt conversation in the house. She admitted that growing up without a father figure led her to change herself

Natalia Janoszek opens up about the impact of the father figure's absence on her relationships: 'I Always go for bad boys'

Natalia Jenoszek

Listen to this article
Natalia Janoszek opens up about the impact of the father figure's absence on her relationships: 'I Always go for bad boys'
x
00:00

International actress and television personality Natalia Janoszek is captivating audiences with her stint in Bigg Boss 19 house. During Weekend Ka Vaar even host Salman Khan teased her for her closeness with contestant Mridul Tiwari, who is trying his best to explain her everything about the game. However, during a heartfelt moment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Natalia Janoszek opened up about her personal journey with relationships, admitting her past attraction towards bad boys.

Natalia Janoszek on attracting bad boys

International actress and television personality Natalia Janoszek is captivating audiences with her stint in Bigg Boss 19 house. During Weekend Ka Vaar even host Salman Khan teased her for her closeness with contestant Mridul Tiwari, who is trying his best to explain her everything about the game. However, during a heartfelt moment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Natalia Janoszek opened up about her personal journey with relationships, admitting her past attraction towards bad boys.

Natalia Janoszek on attracting bad boys



The conversation sparked when Baseer remarked, “I always make the bad choices when it comes to dating,” to which Natalia responded, “Even I always go for bad boys. I love the extreme because I get that adrenaline, but I’m changing now because I need to make better choices.”


The exchange took a playful turn when Baseer called bad boys toxic, adding that Natalia too might have a toxic side. Sharing her perspective, Natalia revealed that while she has never fought with any of her partners, challenges arose when she didn’t comply with what they expected from her. Reflecting further, she shared, “I didn’t have a father figure in my life, so I would change myself basis whatever my boyfriend would tell me and believe that. But now, I’m a little more reserved.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

About Natalia Jenoszek

Born in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, Janoszek’s journey from beauty pageants to international stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. Her Bollywood credentials include notable appearances in Netflix’s blockbuster 365 Days, the comedy franchise Housefull 5, and the upcoming Masti 4. However, her association with Indian cinema extends beyond these projects, with industry insiders hinting at several high-profile collaborations in the pipeline.

As the foreign entrant in Bigg Boss 19, Janoszek brings her multicultural perspective and entertainment expertise to the reality show format. Her participation not only introduces Indian audiences to her dynamic personality but also serves as a launching pad for her extensive upcoming Indian film commitments. Apart from her, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and several known faces are part of the show.

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on the 24-hour LIVE channel on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM on COLORS.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan indian television television news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK