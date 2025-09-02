Natalia Janoszek, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, revealed her past attraction to bad boys during a heartfelt conversation in the house. She admitted that growing up without a father figure led her to change herself

Natalia Janoszek opens up about the impact of the father figure's absence on her relationships: 'I Always go for bad boys'

Natalia Janoszek opens up about the impact of the father figure's absence on her relationships: 'I Always go for bad boys'

International actress and television personality Natalia Janoszek is captivating audiences with her stint in Bigg Boss 19 house. During Weekend Ka Vaar even host Salman Khan teased her for her closeness with contestant Mridul Tiwari, who is trying his best to explain her everything about the game. However, during a heartfelt moment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Natalia Janoszek opened up about her personal journey with relationships, admitting her past attraction towards bad boys.

International actress and television personality Natalia Janoszek is captivating audiences with her stint in Bigg Boss 19 house. During Weekend Ka Vaar even host Salman Khan teased her for her closeness with contestant Mridul Tiwari, who is trying his best to explain her everything about the game. However, during a heartfelt moment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Natalia Janoszek opened up about her personal journey with relationships, admitting her past attraction towards bad boys.

Natalia Janoszek on attracting bad boys

The conversation sparked when Baseer remarked, “I always make the bad choices when it comes to dating,” to which Natalia responded, “Even I always go for bad boys. I love the extreme because I get that adrenaline, but I’m changing now because I need to make better choices.”

The exchange took a playful turn when Baseer called bad boys toxic, adding that Natalia too might have a toxic side. Sharing her perspective, Natalia revealed that while she has never fought with any of her partners, challenges arose when she didn’t comply with what they expected from her. Reflecting further, she shared, “I didn’t have a father figure in my life, so I would change myself basis whatever my boyfriend would tell me and believe that. But now, I’m a little more reserved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

About Natalia Jenoszek

Born in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, Janoszek’s journey from beauty pageants to international stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. Her Bollywood credentials include notable appearances in Netflix’s blockbuster 365 Days, the comedy franchise Housefull 5, and the upcoming Masti 4. However, her association with Indian cinema extends beyond these projects, with industry insiders hinting at several high-profile collaborations in the pipeline.

As the foreign entrant in Bigg Boss 19, Janoszek brings her multicultural perspective and entertainment expertise to the reality show format. Her participation not only introduces Indian audiences to her dynamic personality but also serves as a launching pad for her extensive upcoming Indian film commitments. Apart from her, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and several known faces are part of the show.

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on the 24-hour LIVE channel on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM on COLORS.