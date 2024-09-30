Bigg Boss 18: With Nia Sharma being one of the prominent names on the list to join the Salman Khan's reality show, she is surely receiving a lot of messages.

Nia Sharma reacts to joining Bigg Boss 18

Nia Sharma reacts to news of joining Bigg Boss 18: 'Mujhe maaf kardo'

Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss' is grabbing a lot of attention. With the premiere date approaching, the audience can't keep calm as they eagerly await to know who will be entering the 'Bigg Boss 18' house. With Nia Sharma being one of the prominent names on the list, she is surely receiving a lot of messages. In the midst of this, the actress took to her Instagram stories to react to the claims.

Sharma, while sharing a story, wrote, “Hi there! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the 'Bigg Boss' thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karungi. (Please forgive me. I won't reply.) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day.”

Rohit Shetty Confirms Nia Sharma’s Participation in 'Bigg Boss 18'

During the finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', 'Laughter Chef' participants Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Kashmera Shah made a guest appearance. Upon their arrival, Shetty revealed that Nia would be entering the 'Bigg Boss' house. He wished her luck, but the actress looked nervous. On the show, Nia asked 'KKK 14' contestant and former 'Bigg Boss' participant Abhishek Kumar to wish her well. He responded by saying that he would support her and vote for her.

Nia Sharma has been offered to participate in the show several times but has always turned it down. She previously entered the house in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 1 as a guest for a few days.

Everything You Need to Know About 'Bigg Boss 18'

Salman Khan announced the premiere date for the new season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. Colors TV took to their official Instagram account and dropped a video announcement, revealing that the clock is ticking and the best time of the year is near, as 'Bigg Boss' will have its grand premiere on October 6th at 9 PM.

This year, the theme of 'Bigg Boss 18' will revolve around the future. The makers are yet to confirm the final set of contestants for 'Bigg Boss 18', but many names have started circulating on the internet. The prominent names include Karan Veer Mehra, Nyrra Banerji, Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sameera Reddy, Dolly Chaiwala, Karan Patel, and Isha Koppikar, among others.