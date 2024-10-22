Popular television actress Nia Sharma is receiving flak for endorsing a product that promises to ‘tighten’ intimate areas for women. One user wrote, "You stooped a new low"

Nia Sharma Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nia Sharma slammed for promoting ‘tightening tablets’ for intimate areas: ‘You stooped a new low’ x 00:00

Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who recently made headlines for her ‘participation’ in the reality television show Bigg Boss 18, is now being panned for endorsing a product that promises to ‘tighten’ intimate areas for women. She shared a video of the commercial on Instagram and wrote, “Sometimes, life is all about finding the perfect fit. Whether it’s your favorite outfit or something more intimate, we’ve got you covered. Experience the perfect ‘tight’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma called out for endorsing ‘tightening tablets’

As the video went viral on social media, a section of netizens called out Nia Sharma for the same. One user wrote, “Nia Sharma’s promotion of v*****l tightening products raises serious ethical concerns. As a public figure, she has a responsibility to her audience, many of whom may look up to her for guidance. By endorsing such products, she not only perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards but also misleads her followers into believing that their bodies need to conform to narrow ideals. This kind of marketing can exploit insecurities, pushing individuals toward unnecessary treatments without addressing the real issues of self-acceptance and body positivity. It's disappointing to see influencers prioritize profit over the well-being of their fans.”

“You stooped a new low girl. Comparing women’s autonomy with objects. Why fear men when women like @niasharma90 are objectifying women in a most disgusting way,” added another.

One user commented, “Horrible horrible horrible! It’s 2024 and yet this unscientific nonsense is being peddled. First that v*****l whitening cream and now this!”

Nia Sharma’s work front

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma recently grabbed headlines after it was rumoured that she would be joining Salman Khan’s reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. However, the actress took to social media to dispel these rumours and apologize to her fans for raising their hopes. In her post, the actress wrote, “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed – truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

For the unversed, Sharma became a household name after she starred in Star Plus show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She is widely known for her performance in shows like ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan, ‘Naagin 4’. She was last seen in 'Suhagan Chudail.'