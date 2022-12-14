Not Vishal Singh, but Devoleena Bhattacharjee is married to THIS man, see pics of her husband

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has got married to fitness instructor Shahnawaz Sheikh. Until now it was believed that she tied the knot with her 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' co-star, Vishal Singh

After leaving social media and her fans into a frenzy, TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally revealed that she is now married. And no, she DID NOT marry her ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ co-star, Vishal Singh!

On Wednesday, Devoleena shocked everyone when she posted photos and videos of Haldi ceremony and wedding back-to-back on her Instagram feed and stories.

Within minutes, the photos and videos went viral and people started speculating whether it’s a real wedding or she is pulling-off some publicity stunt. When fans saw Devoleena’s photos and stories with her rumoured boyfriend Vishal Singh, they were quick enough to assume that Devoleena has tied the knot with Vishal.

In one of the photos, the duo can be seen together holding their hands and walking down the stairs. While Devoleena is all decked up as a bride, Vishal on the other hand is seen wearing a shimmery green kurta.

When fans came across the photo of them holding hands together, they almost believed that both Devoleena and Vishal are now officially married.

While the photos and videos spread across the internet like a wildfire, both Vishal and Devoleena remained tight lipped and none of them came forward to confirm the wedding.

Eventually, the mystery over the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ star’s marriage got solved when she herself posted a string of photos with her Mr. Right, Shahnawaz Sheikh, who is apparently Devoleena’s gym trainer. "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU â¤ï¸ð¤ð§¿Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. ð¥°ð¤ðð»THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ðâ¤ï¸," read the caption of her post as she introduced her husband to the world.

As per the reports, Devoleena met Shahnawaz at a gym near her house. He helped her in physiotherapy when she met with an accident on the sets of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’.

The duo grew closer and fell for each other. After dating for a long time, the couple is now finally married.

The wedding happened in Lonavala. Since the wedding was a super intimate affair, only a few friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit attended the wedding along with family members.

