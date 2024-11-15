An old video from Indian Idol Junior has resurfaced which shows judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shekhar Shekhar Ravjiani getting irked by a child singing item songs

Vishal Dadlani Pic/Instagram

The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ commenced its 15th season last month with the audition rounds. As the top 15 contestants were chosen from across the country, an old video from Indian Idol Junior has resurfaced which shows judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shekhar Ravjiani getting irked by a child singing the songs ‘Aa Re Pritam Pyaare’ and ‘Chikni Chameli’.

When ‘Indian Idol’ judges were irked by a child singing item numbers

A video from Indian Idol Junior has surfaced on Reddit which shows a young girl singing item songs like ‘Aa Re Pritam Pyaare’ and ‘Chikni Chameli’ for her audition round. As the judges ask her to get her mother waiting outside, Vishal Dadlani says, “This is a serious problem.” He then tells the girl’s mother to be sensitive while choosing songs for her daughter to sing. He said it doesn’t look nice to see a parent make their child sing such songs at a tender age.

Netizens react to a child singing item numbers on Indian Idol Junior

As the video was shared on Reddit, one user wrote, “This child is Anutrihi Siddhant. I remember watching this with my parents and we all were embarrassed. My dadi felt so bad for child. Her mom even went on to say that she really doesn't care whether the child is selected or not. She just wanted her child to come on popular channel or show and get publicity so that she gets more such gigs. Proper stage mom. This was years ago, but I won't be surprised if this child is still being forced in such stuff by her mom. Sometimes mothers use their children to fulfill their own ambitions.”

“Honestly we need better protection and regulations for child actors. Putting them on stage like that to cater to weirdos on internet is disgusting,” added another.

Another user commented, “I remember this episode. The mom explained that the stage shows the kid performs at request such type of “peppy” songs, and thats the reason the kid knows these and sings these. Not saying its justified, and I do agree with the judges. Am just providing some context.”

‘Indian Idol 15’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.