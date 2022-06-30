Breaking News
On his wedding day with Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh to do something unique

Updated on: 30 June,2022 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Says Sangram Singh, "It is the most beautiful and auspicious day to do something for nature and humanity. There could not be a nobler beginning for this sacred relationship."

Picture Courtesy: PR


On their wedding day, the bride and groom,  Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi, do not have any time to even breathe. But have you heard before that a groom has taken his bride with him to feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and plant 100 trees on the same day of their wedding?

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi will first start their married life with this noble deed on their wedding day, where, they will salute nature and humanity.




Says Sangram Singh, “It is the most beautiful and auspicious day to do something for nature and humanity. There could not be a nobler beginning for this sacred relationship, where we, on the day of marriage, share our bliss with the world. Mother Nature who has given us so much.  We need to pay back nature as everything we receive from her whether it be aur. Water, Earth... Everything is free and we truly don't deserve this benevolence as human beings."


Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi  will have the pre-wedding rituals at JP Palace in Agra, where the Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place. The wedding will take place in a temple in Agra followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

