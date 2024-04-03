Asha Negi took to her social media to mark her 13-year journey in the city of dreams

Asha Negi

Asha Negi, a well-loved figure in the TV industry, has built a strong fan base over the years. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Purvi Deshmukh in the popular series Pavitra Rishta.

Following this success, she starred in several other television shows, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Originally from Dehradun, her journey to success in Mumbai serves as an inspiration to many.

Pavitra Rishta star Asha Negi expresses her love for Mumbai

Earlier today, Asha Negi took to her social media to mark her 13-year journey in the city of dreams. She posted a reel featuring clips from the popular show Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and wrote a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.

The Pavitra Rishta actress stated,"Shukriya. Meharabani. Karam. I complete 13th years in this beautiful city today and I’m lost for words. Just want to thank everybody who has touched my life in any possible way. I still remember the times, when this small town girl from Dehradun packed her bags after somehow convincing her family, that she’ll be back in three months if nothing materialises. And the lord has been so kind to give me all that I wished for and so much more for all that he didn’t. Gratitude fills my heart as I reflect on this incredible journey. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it.."

In the TV series Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi portrayed the character of Ankita Lokhande's adopted daughter. She shared the screen with Rithvik Dhanjani, and their pairing was beloved by fans. Their on-screen chemistry resonated well with the audience, making them a favorite couple among viewers. Their fictional romance turned into a real one as Asha and Rithvik fell in love while working on the show, eventually starting a relationship in 2013. However, after 7 years together, they decided to go their separate ways in 2020.

About Ashe Negi

Before appearing in Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi had a brief role in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Following her success in Pavitra Rishta, she ventured into various fictional and non-fictional TV shows like Nach Baliye 6, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, and more. Later, she transitioned to OTT platforms and starred in series like Khwabon Ke Parindey, Abhay, among others. Additionally, Asha has also acted in films such as Ludo and Collar Bomb.