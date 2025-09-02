Actress Priya Marathe, known for Pavitra Rishta and Tu Tithe Mee, passed away at 38 due to cancer, leaving the Marathi and Hindi TV industries in shock. Her co-star and close friend Prarthana Behere shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling their deep bond

Prarthana Behere was distraught after learning about Priya Marathe's death. She even burst into tears at the funeral of Tu Tithe Mee actress. Prarthana has now uploaded an emotive Instagram message, expressing her grief over Priya Marathe's demise.

Priya Marathe's unexpected death from cancer shocked everyone in the Marathi and Hindi television industries. The Pavitra Rishta actress was only 38 years old and is survived by her actor-husband, Shantanu Moghe. Prarthana Behere, who played Priya's younger sister in Pavitra Rishta , wrote a heartfelt homage to the departed soul.

Priya Marathe's unexpected death from cancer shocked everyone in the Marathi and Hindi television industries. The Pavitra Rishta actress was only 38 years old and is survived by her actor-husband, Shantanu Moghe. Prarthana Behere, who played Priya's younger sister in Pavitra Rishta, wrote a heartfelt homage to the departed soul.

Prarthana Behere was distraught after learning about Priya Marathe's death. She even burst into tears at the funeral of Tu Tithe Mee actress. Prarthana has now uploaded an emotive Instagram message, expressing her grief over Priya Marathe's demise.

Prarthana shares her fond memories with Priya

The Pavitra Rishta actress uploaded several photos of Priya Marathe from her recent visit to Prarthana's Alibaug home. Prarthana wrote a caption, originally in Marathi. She wrote, “Hey Crazy, Priya, Piyu, Pari, Priya, She wasn't just a co-star to me; she was my best friend. My craziness ... We shared the house together. So many times we used to talk for hours... Maggie, bhurji, coffee... It was all our little world. Lots of chats, some crazy laughs, staying up late at night – nothing beats those moments. She was my first friend in the industry – and a true best friend. She made me feel this new world was mine. With her I found myself, laughed, cried and was free.”

Prarthana also recalled how Priya had always helped her, especially in her initial days, “In the early days of acting, when everything was new, strange and felt, her smiling face and her loving force were with me. I did the first scene with her; I shared the camera for the first time. She was such a smiling, honest, sentimental and hearty person; to spend a moment with her will be forever remembered.”

Prarthana shares Priya went to her Alibaug home

While discussing her condition following the cancer diagnosis, Prarthana claimed that she had visited her Alibaug home and had a lovely time. “While battling cancer, there was a time her health improved a little. Then she came to my Alibaug house. Me, her and Shalmalee — we three had such a beautiful time together that the moment is etched forever. She was so happy… Then she called me in a quiet voice, Your home, your environment, your dogs... This is all healing me. I feel good to be here… As if this place is healing me.”

Prarthana also stated that she will always keep Priya alive in her heart. She ended a lengthy note by stating: “Cancer sucked her body, but her mind, her soul, her firmness – it could not beat any disease. She taught me to live and laugh till the last moment. She’s gone, but her memories, her smile, her acting brightness—everything is still with me. A part of my life went with her, and that part I’ll treasure — forever.”