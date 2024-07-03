Raj Anadkat channels Ranveer Singh's character from Jayeshbhai Jordaar for 'United States of Gujarat'

Raj Anadkat (essaying the role of Keshav), set to make his Gujarati debut in this new show, drew inspiration from Ranveer Singh's character in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar"

With the promise of bringing 'Asal Gujarati Nu Asal Entertainment,' COLORS Gujarati presents a vibrant, delightful blend of tradition, modernity, and heartfelt storytelling in its new offering 'United States of Gujarat'. With its lavish production values, authentic shoot locations, compelling storytelling, and popular faces, this show is poised to redefine Gujarati entertainment and set a new benchmark in regional television.

The show features a stellar cast including Raj Anadkat, Sana Sheikh, Ragini Shah, Siddharth Randheria, Apara Mehta, Vandana Vithlani, among several others. Raj Anadkat (essaying the role of Keshav), set to make his Gujarati debut in this new show, drew inspiration from Ranveer Singh's character in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" to bring his character Keshav to life on screen.

As Keshav, who is very positive and flamboyant, Raj revealed, "For my character, I took inspiration from Ranveer Singh's character from Jayeshbhai Jordaar. When I first got the brief from the director, they just told me that my character is like Dwarka's Ranveer Singh, a bindaas happy-go-lucky guy who helps everyone, and girls admire him. While shooting too, we kept adding fun elements to my character."

'United States of Gujarat' navigates through a heartfelt journey of Kay (played by Sana Sheikh) to discover her roots and reunite her mother Yamuna (played by Ami Trivedi) and Baa (played by Ragini Shah). Raj Anadkat's character, Keshav, adds to the dynamic as he forms a khatta-meetha connection with Kay, promising guaranteed entertainment for the audience.

Get ready for 'Asal entertainment' as 'United States of Gujarat' premieres on 15th July at 8:00 pm, and thereafter airs every day only on COLORS Gujarati.

Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh as the eponymous lead. He plays the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, and believes in equal rights between males and females in society.