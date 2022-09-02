Breaking News
Raju Srivastava's health shows minor improvement, still under observation

Updated on: 02 September,2022 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following cardiac arrest, has shown further minor improvement

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following cardiac arrest, has shown further minor improvement. A source gave the update regarding Raju Srivastava's health and also revealed that the comedian is still on the ventilator and under observation.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to AIIMS on August 10. Srivastava had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while running on the treadmill in a gym. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's younger brother shared a video message revealing his health details. 


In the video, he expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health and refuted farcical rumours about his health. Deepu Srivastava also called Raju Srivastava a fighter. In a video message, he said, "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."

Earlier, Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav had sent his best wishes to Raju Srivastava via an Instagram video. "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your 'sansaar' and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery," he said.

Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

He has featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others.


