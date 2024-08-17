As Raksha Bandhan approaches, Sony Sab actors have gone nostalgic and shared their memories along with how they plan to celebrate this festival this year

In Pic: Shaleen Malhotra & Chinmayee Salvi

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and we're sure that you've taken time off to visit your siblings to celebrate this special day together. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, Sony Sab actors have gone nostalgic and shared their memories along with how they plan to celebrate this festival this year.

Chinmayee Salvi, who plays the character of Sakhi Wagle in 'Wagle Ki Duniya', said, "Raksha Bandhan has always been a special time for me, as I tie Rakhi not just to my sibling but to my seven cousin brothers as well. Even though some are now abroad, we keep our bond strong with regular video calls during festivals. We have a grand celebration at home every year, and Rakhi is a fixed day off from shooting for me. My brother, Omkar Dada, has been my greatest support, as we have always advised each other on everything under the sun, be it our love lives or career decisions. With the recent birth of his daughter, I’m now an aunt and love him even more for blessing me with a niece. We’ve also recently bought a house for our parents, making this Rakhi even more special as we celebrate in our new home.”

Naveen Pandita, who plays the character of Ashwin Patel on Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible', said, “My younger sister, Deepika, and I have always shared a bond that goes beyond just being siblings—we’re more like best friends. We confide in each other and support one another emotionally. Though she’s younger, she often takes on a nurturing role, almost like a second mother to me. I feel truly blessed to have her in my life. Even when I’m away from home, I’m fortunate to have two siblings on the show, Darshan and Deshna, who not only play my siblings but also feel like a younger brother and sister to me. I’m really looking forward to celebrating this Raksha Bandhan.”

Ace actor Mahir Pandhi shared, "Raksha Bandhan has always been special for me, especially because of my little sister. Watching her grow up and achieve her dreams fills me with immense pride. This bond we share is beyond words—it's a promise to always look out for each other, no matter where life takes us. Celebrating Rakhi every year reminds me of the strength of our connection and the joy she brings into my life."

Shaleen Malhotra, who plays the character of Yash Talwar in the show 'Vanshaj', revealed, "Despite not having a real sister, my memories of Raksha Bandhan are filled with joy and family togetherness. My cousin sister would tie Rakhi, and my mother would visit my maternal uncle's house, where a battalion of cousins gathered for a delightful lunch. It was a time of fun, laughter, and games, making Raksha Bandhan a loved family affair. My relationship with my elder brother is great. He's my backbone, the reason behind my achievements. He supported my dreams, taking care of our parents, allowing me to pursue my passion. We share a bond beyond blood—one call is all we need to reconnect, no matter how much time has passed.”